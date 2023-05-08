Nick Fortes and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .210 with a home run and five walks.

This season, Fortes has posted at least one hit in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (13.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings