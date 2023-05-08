Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Fortes and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Diamondbacks
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .210 with a home run and five walks.
- This season, Fortes has posted at least one hit in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (13.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.