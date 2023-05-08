Nick Fortes and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .210 with a home run and five walks.
  • This season, Fortes has posted at least one hit in 11 of 23 games (47.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 23 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season (13.0%), Fortes has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 12
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (33.3%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (8.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.