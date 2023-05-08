The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 1-for-6 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Gurriel has had an RBI in seven games this year.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 11 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

