Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 1-for-6 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-6 in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Diamondbacks
|Marlins vs Diamondbacks Odds
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
- Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in seven games this year.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (81.8%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (63.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.