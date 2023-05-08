The Miami Marlins and Yuli Gurriel, who went 1-for-6 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-6 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .270 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Gurriel has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in seven games this year.
  • In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (81.8%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (43 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.