Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) against the Miami Marlins (17-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 9.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.66 ERA).
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.
- When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has a win-loss record of 7-13 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Miami is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (118 total runs).
- The Marlins have pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 4
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Dylan Dodd
|May 5
|@ Cubs
|L 4-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
|May 6
|@ Cubs
|L 4-2
|Matt Barnes vs Drew Smyly
|May 7
|@ Cubs
|W 5-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Zac Gallen
|May 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Merrill Kelly
|May 12
|Reds
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 13
|Reds
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Luke Weaver
|May 14
|Reds
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
|May 16
|Nationals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Josiah Gray
