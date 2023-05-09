Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) against the Miami Marlins (17-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 9.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.66 ERA).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Miami has a win-loss record of 7-13 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Miami is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (118 total runs).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule