Tuesday's game that pits the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) against the Miami Marlins (17-19) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on May 9.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Brandon Pfaadt and the Marlins will turn to Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.66 ERA).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
  • Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 6, Marlins 5.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

  • In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.
  • When it comes to the over/under, Miami and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
  • The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has a win-loss record of 7-13 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • The offense for Miami is No. 30 in MLB action scoring 3.3 runs per game (118 total runs).
  • The Marlins have pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 4 Braves L 6-3 Jesús Luzardo vs Dylan Dodd
May 5 @ Cubs L 4-1 Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
May 6 @ Cubs L 4-2 Matt Barnes vs Drew Smyly
May 7 @ Cubs W 5-4 Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
May 8 @ Diamondbacks L 5-2 Braxton Garrett vs Zac Gallen
May 9 @ Diamondbacks - Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Pfaadt
May 10 @ Diamondbacks - Edward Cabrera vs Merrill Kelly
May 12 Reds - Bryan Hoeing vs Graham Ashcraft
May 13 Reds - Sandy Alcantara vs Luke Weaver
May 14 Reds - Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
May 16 Nationals - Jesús Luzardo vs Josiah Gray

