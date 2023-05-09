Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks will hit the field at Chase Field against the Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez on Tuesday.

The Marlins have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Diamondbacks (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -115 -105 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Marlins and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 matchups.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami has entered 20 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 7-13 in those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 35 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 7-10 8-11 9-8 13-14 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.