Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.

Miami ranks 25th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 118 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Marlins rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Miami strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.

Miami has pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

Luzardo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/4/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Dylan Dodd 5/5/2023 Cubs L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs L 4-2 Away Matt Barnes Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs W 5-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds - Home Bryan Hoeing Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds - Home Sandy Alcantara Luke Weaver 5/14/2023 Reds - Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray

