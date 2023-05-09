How to Watch the Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Brandon Pfaadt will start for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday against Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for this second game in a three-game series.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.
- Miami ranks 25th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 118 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Miami strikes out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 11th in MLB.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.67 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.379 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Jesus Luzardo (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.
- He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Luzardo has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/4/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Dylan Dodd
|5/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-1
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Justin Steele
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-2
|Away
|Matt Barnes
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Luke Weaver
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
