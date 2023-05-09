The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) and the Miami Marlins (17-19) will clash on Tuesday, May 9 at Chase Field, with Brandon Pfaadt starting for the Diamondbacks and Jesus Luzardo taking the hill for the Marlins. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Marlins (-105). The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Luzardo - MIA (2-2, 3.66 ERA)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have won eight, or 66.7%, of the 12 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have an 8-4 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 40.9%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Marlins have a mark of 7-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

