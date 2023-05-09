Christian Walker and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins play at Chase Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a .414/.481/.509 slash line so far this season.

Arraez will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, four walks and three RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Braves May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI (28 total hits).

He has a slash line of .226/.309/.468 so far this year.

Soler has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 3 7

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Walker Stats

Walker has collected 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .289/.324/.563 slash line so far this season.

Walker will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-4 3 2 5 8 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has recorded 35 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .310/.368/.522 on the season.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

