Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks on May 9, 2023
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and Luis Arraez are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Miami Marlins play at Chase Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 12 RBI (48 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a .414/.481/.509 slash line so far this season.
- Arraez will look for his 12th straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .389 with a double, four walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs, 13 walks and 15 RBI (28 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .226/.309/.468 so far this year.
- Soler has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 8
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Walker Stats
- Walker has collected 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .289/.324/.563 slash line so far this season.
- Walker will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .409 with three doubles, six home runs, two walks and 13 RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|3
|2
|5
|8
|0
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Gurriel Stats
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has recorded 35 hits with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 19 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .310/.368/.522 on the season.
Gurriel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 8
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|4
|2
|4
|8
|0
|vs. Nationals
|May. 6
|4-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 3
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Rangers
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
