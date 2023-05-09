The Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15) are looking for another strong showing from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Miami Marlins (17-19) on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field. Christian Walker is riding a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Brandon Pfaadt for the Diamondbacks and Jesus Luzardo (2-2) for the Marlins.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Discover More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jesús Luzardo

Luzardo gets the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 39 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

The 25-year-old has put up a 3.66 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.

Luzardo enters this matchup with three quality starts under his belt this year.

Luzardo is trying for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

Pfaadt will get the start for the Diamondbacks, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, throwing 4 2/3 innings and giving up seven earned runs.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of 13.50, a 3.00 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 2.143.

