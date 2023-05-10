Aaron Ekblad will be on the ice Wednesday when his Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center. Fancy a bet on Ekblad? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad's plus-minus this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability that Ekblad hits the over on his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 71 Games 7 38 Points 5 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.