Aleksander Barkov Jr. and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Barkov? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov has averaged 21:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has a point in 47 games this year (out of 68), including multiple points 22 times.

In 38 of 68 games this year, Barkov has registered an assist, and in 16 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 35.7% that Barkov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 59.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 68 Games 10 78 Points 13 23 Goals 4 55 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.