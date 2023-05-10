Anthony Duclair will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Duclair? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Anthony Duclair vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

Duclair's plus-minus this season, in 14:51 per game on the ice, is +4.

In two of 20 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In seven of 20 games this season, Duclair has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Duclair has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Duclair goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Duclair has an implied probability of 31.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duclair Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 20 Games 9 9 Points 3 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

