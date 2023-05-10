Anton Lundell and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lundell's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 73 games this year, Lundell has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Lundell has a point in 26 of 73 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lundell's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 73 Games 10 33 Points 6 12 Goals 3 21 Assists 3

