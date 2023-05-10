Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Montour's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brandon Montour vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

Montour has a goal in 16 games this season through 80 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Montour has a point in 51 of 80 games this season, with multiple points in 15 of them.

Montour has an assist in 42 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Montour has an implied probability of 63.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 80 Games 10 73 Points 8 16 Goals 5 57 Assists 3

