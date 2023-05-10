Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Verhaeghe? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In 30 of 81 games this year, Verhaeghe has scored a goal, with 10 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.2% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 10 73 Points 5 42 Goals 3 31 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.