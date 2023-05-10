Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Luostarinen available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Luostarinen has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 15:59 on the ice per game.

Luostarinen has a goal in 17 games this year through 82 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Luostarinen has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Luostarinen's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

Luostarinen has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 10 43 Points 2 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.