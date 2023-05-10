Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsling's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

  • In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.
  • Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • Forsling has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.
  • Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.
  • The implied probability is 42.6% that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
82 Games 10
41 Points 1
13 Goals 1
28 Assists 0

