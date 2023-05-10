Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsling's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus rating of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.

Forsling has netted a goal in a game 12 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

Forsling has a point in 35 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Forsling has an assist in 25 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Forsling hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 10 41 Points 1 13 Goals 1 28 Assists 0

