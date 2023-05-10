The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 114 - Heat 109

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (- 3.5)

Knicks (- 3.5) Pick OU: Over (209)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 18.3% less often than the Knicks (45-35-2) this year.

New York (15-12) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 3.5 points or more this season (55.6%) than Miami (7-8) does as a 3.5+-point underdog (46.7%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's less often than New York and its opponents have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Knicks are 27-14, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However on defense it is second-best (109.8 points allowed per game).

With 23.8 assists per game, the Heat are 25th in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

