The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrender 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Max Strus 11.5 -115 11.5 Gabe Vincent 11.5 -105 9.4 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -110 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.