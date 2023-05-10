The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with a decisive Game 5 on tap.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Knicks (-3.5) 209 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Knicks (-3.5) 209 -182 +120 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Knicks (-3.5) 209.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

  • The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 113.1 per outing (12th in the league).
  • The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).
  • The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams surrender 222.9 points per game, 13.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • New York has put together a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this year.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 27.5 -125 22.9
Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4
Max Strus 11.5 -115 11.5
Gabe Vincent 11.5 -105 9.4
Kyle Lowry 10.5 -110 11.2

