How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
In Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the New York Knicks will meet the Miami Heat.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat have shot at a 46% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
- Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat average only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).
- When it scores more than 113.1 points, Miami is 19-6.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami allows 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.
- This season the Heat are collecting more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
