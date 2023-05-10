Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others in the New York Knicks-Miami Heat matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (-118) 2.5 (-143)

The 17.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average.

Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-128) 6.5 (+115) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175)

Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 4.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.

Butler has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

Butler has connected on 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-118) 3.5 (+115) 1.5 (-120) 2.5 (-139)

Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Wednesday's points prop for him.

He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).

He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (-120) 9.5 (+110) 3.5 (-133) 2.5 (-105)

The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 2.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (22.5).

Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).

Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).

Randle has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-128) 6.5 (+115) 5.5 (-133) 1.5 (+175)

Wednesday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 1.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).

Brunson has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).

He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.

