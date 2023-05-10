Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Knicks Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 5 on May 10, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Julius Randle, Bam Adebayo and others in the New York Knicks-Miami Heat matchup at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|17.5 (-105)
|8.5 (-118)
|2.5 (-143)
- The 17.5-point over/under for Adebayo on Wednesday is 2.9 lower than his season scoring average.
- Adebayo averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 8.5).
- Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.7 more than his over/under for Wednesday.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+115)
|5.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+175)
- Jimmy Butler's 22.9 points per game average is 4.6 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- Butler has collected 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game this year, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).
- Butler has connected on 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|11.5 (-118)
|3.5 (+115)
|1.5 (-120)
|2.5 (-139)
- Max Strus' scoring average (11.5) is equal to Wednesday's points prop for him.
- He averages 0.3 less rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.
- Strus averages 2.1 assists, 0.6 more than Wednesday's prop bet (1.5).
- He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Wednesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: New York Knicks
Julius Randle Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (-120)
|9.5 (+110)
|3.5 (-133)
|2.5 (-105)
- The 25.1 points Randle has scored per game this season is 2.6 more than his prop bet over/under set for Wednesday (22.5).
- Randle's per-game rebound average of 10 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (9.5).
- Randle has averaged 4.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (3.5).
- Randle has averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).
Jalen Brunson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|27.5 (-128)
|6.5 (+115)
|5.5 (-133)
|1.5 (+175)
- Wednesday's over/under for Jalen Brunson is 25.5. That's 1.5 more than his season average.
- His rebounding average -- 3.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (4.5).
- Brunson has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Wednesday's over/under (6.5).
- He has hit two three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday.
