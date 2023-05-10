Heat vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New York Knicks are 3.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1. The matchup's point total is set at 209.5.
Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-3.5
|209.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami's ATS record is 30-52-0 this year.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- Miami has a record of 5-9, a 35.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +140 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 209.5
|% of Games Over 209.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|69
|84.1%
|116
|225.5
|113.1
|222.9
|224.8
|Heat
|63
|76.8%
|109.5
|225.5
|109.8
|222.9
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami is 9-1 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 games.
- Eight of the Heat's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up.
- Miami is 13-12 against the spread and 19-6 overall when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-36
|15-12
|44-38
|Heat
|30-52
|7-8
|41-41
Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Heat
|116
|109.5
|11
|30
|33-21
|13-12
|35-19
|19-6
|113.1
|109.8
|12
|2
|29-3
|25-36
|30-2
|38-23
