See the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently includes five players listed, as the Heat prepare for their NBA playoffs second round game 5 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Heat beat the Knicks 109-101 on Monday when they last played. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-leading 27 points. Jalen Brunson scored 32 points in the Knicks' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness), Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are just 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

The Heat are putting up 117 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 7.5 more than their average for the season (109.5).

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat record 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while giving up 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -3.5 209.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.