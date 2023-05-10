Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10 showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers squaring off at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Panthers have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favored Maple Leafs (-115).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which team we predict will emerge with the victory in Wednesday's NHL Playoffs Second Round action.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Wednesday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-105)

Panthers (-105) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.6)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers (42-32-8 overall) have posted a record of 9-8-17 in contests that have needed OT this season.

Florida has earned 39 points (16-5-7) in its 28 games decided by one goal.

This season the Panthers recorded just one goal in nine games and have gone 1-7-1 (three points).

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have scored at least three goals in 65 games, earning 98 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 37 games and registered 48 points with a record of 22-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 29-24-3 (61 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents 33 times this season, and earned 41 points in those games.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.