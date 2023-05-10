Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) going head-to-head against the Miami Marlins (18-19) at 3:40 PM (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (3-3) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-3).
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: BSAZ
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Marlins have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This year, Miami has won four of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Miami scores the fewest runs in baseball (124 total, 3.4 per game).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|@ Cubs
|L 4-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
|May 6
|@ Cubs
|L 4-2
|Matt Barnes vs Drew Smyly
|May 7
|@ Cubs
|W 5-4
|Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Zac Gallen
|May 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Merrill Kelly
|May 12
|Reds
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 13
|Reds
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Nick Lodolo
|May 14
|Reds
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Luke Weaver
|May 16
|Nationals
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Josiah Gray
|May 17
|Nationals
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs MacKenzie Gore
