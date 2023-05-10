Wednesday's contest at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) going head-to-head against the Miami Marlins (18-19) at 3:40 PM (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 win for the Diamondbacks, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Diamondbacks will look to Merrill Kelly (3-3) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-3).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have posted a mark of 2-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Marlins have been victorious in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won four of 11 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Miami scores the fewest runs in baseball (124 total, 3.4 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Schedule