The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez hit the field at Chase Field against Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Bookmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -150 +125 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 23 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (43.5%) in those games.

Miami has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 4-7 in those contests.

The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Miami's games have gone over the total in 15 of its 36 chances.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 8-10 8-11 10-8 14-14 4-5

