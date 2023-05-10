Edward Cabrera will attempt to control Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks when they play his Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins' 32 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Miami is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .375 this season.

The Marlins' .247 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.

Miami has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 124 (3.4 per game).

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Marlins rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Miami has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.

Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.381 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will send Cabrera (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/5/2023 Cubs L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs L 4-2 Away Matt Barnes Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs W 5-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-2 Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds - Home Bryan Hoeing Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds - Home Sandy Alcantara Nick Lodolo 5/14/2023 Reds - Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver 5/16/2023 Nationals - Home Jesús Luzardo Josiah Gray 5/17/2023 Nationals - Home Edward Cabrera MacKenzie Gore

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.