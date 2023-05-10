How to Watch the Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Cabrera will attempt to control Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks when they play his Miami Marlins on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Time: 3:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Betting Trends & Stats
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Player Props
|Diamondbacks vs Marlins Pitching Matchup
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins' 32 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Miami is 24th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- The Marlins' .247 batting average ranks 15th in the league this season.
- Miami has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 124 (3.4 per game).
- The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Marlins rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.
- Miami has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in the majors.
- Miami pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- Marlins pitchers have a 1.381 WHIP this season, 23rd in the majors.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will send Cabrera (2-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
- He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.
- Cabrera has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-1
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Justin Steele
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-2
|Away
|Matt Barnes
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-2
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Nick Lodolo
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
|5/16/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Josiah Gray
|5/17/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|MacKenzie Gore
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.