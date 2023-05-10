On Wednesday, May 10 at 3:40 PM ET, the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) host the Miami Marlins (18-19) at Chase Field in the rubber match of the series. Merrill Kelly will get the ball for the Diamondbacks, while Edward Cabrera will take the mound for the Marlins.

Oddsmakers list the Diamondbacks as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Marlins +125 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 13 games this season and won eight (61.5%) of those contests.

The Diamondbacks have gone 3-2 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 60% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks have a 4-4 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Arizona combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Marlins have come away with 10 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Marlins have come away with a win four times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

