Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Christian Walker, Luis Arraez and others in the Arizona Diamondbacks-Miami Marlins matchup at Chase Field on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins

Luis Arraez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Arraez Stats

Arraez has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 15 walks and 13 RBI (49 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .408/.474/.500 on the season.

Arraez has recorded a base hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .368 with a double, three walks and four RBI.

Arraez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks May. 9 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 5 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Jorge Soler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Soler Stats

Jorge Soler has 30 hits with nine doubles, nine home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI.

He has a slash line of .234/.315/.516 so far this year.

Soler takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Soler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks May. 9 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 at Diamondbacks May. 8 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Cubs May. 7 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 at Cubs May. 6 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 at Cubs May. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kelly Stats

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Merrill Kelly (3-3) for his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Kelly has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.20 ERA ranks 27th, 1.195 WHIP ranks 37th, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 29th.

Kelly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Nationals May. 5 7.0 4 1 1 10 1 at Rockies Apr. 28 6.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Padres Apr. 22 5.0 3 4 4 7 5 at Cardinals Apr. 17 6.0 5 1 1 3 0 vs. Brewers Apr. 11 6.0 1 3 3 7 4

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Walker has 37 hits with eight doubles, nine home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .282/.322/.550 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 9 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 3-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Nationals May. 5 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Gurriel Stats

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (36 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He's slashing .305/.362/.508 on the year.

Gurriel Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins May. 9 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins May. 8 0-for-0 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals May. 7 2-for-3 4 2 4 8 0 vs. Nationals May. 6 4-for-5 2 1 1 7 0 at Rangers May. 3 2-for-3 3 1 1 5 0

