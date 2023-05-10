The Miami Marlins (18-19) will look to Luis Arraez, currently on a 12-game hitting streak, versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16) at 3:40 PM ET on Wednesday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Merrill Kelly (3-3) versus the Marlins and Edward Cabrera (2-3).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kelly - ARI (3-3, 3.20 ERA) vs Cabrera - MIA (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Edward Cabrera

The Marlins are sending Cabrera (2-3) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 44 strikeouts over 32 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.78, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .225 batting average against him.

Cabrera is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this outing.

Cabrera is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.6 innings per start.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Merrill Kelly

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (3-3) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Washington Nationals.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.20 and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .206 in seven games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Kelly has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 34-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (3.20), 37th in WHIP (1.195), and 29th in K/9 (9.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

