Matthew Tkachuk will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Wednesday at BB&T Center in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Tkachuk's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -159)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 79 games this season, Tkachuk has a plus-minus of +29, while averaging 20:26 on the ice per game.

In Tkachuk's 79 games played this season he's scored in 31 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Tkachuk has a point in 56 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 34 times.

Tkachuk has an assist in 45 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 18 times.

Tkachuk's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 61.4% of Tkachuk going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 79 Games 9 109 Points 6 40 Goals 1 69 Assists 5

