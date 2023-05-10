The Edmonton Oilers host the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Rogers Place on Wednesday, May 10, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Golden Knights lead 2-1 in the series. The Oilers are favored (-185) against the Golden Knights (+150).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Oilers vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends

Edmonton and its opponent have combined to score more than 7 goals in 60 of 91 games this season.

The Oilers have been victorious in 21 of their 29 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (72.4%).

The Golden Knights have been made the underdog 14 times this season, and upset their opponent 10 times.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter, Edmonton has put together a 12-4 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

Vegas has been an underdog on the moneyline with +150 odds or longer three times this season and won each of those games.

Oilers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Leon Draisaitl 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-125) 3.5 (-128) Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+180) 2.5 (+140) Connor McDavid 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) 3.5 (-167)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+145) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 2.5 (+115)

Oilers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 5-4-1 6.7 4.00 3.30

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 8-2-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.1 3.80 2.50

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.