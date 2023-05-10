The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players