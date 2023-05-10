How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
You can see the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/7/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|5/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 36 goals during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.