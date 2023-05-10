The Toronto Maple Leafs are set for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0.

You can see the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
5/7/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 3-2 (F/OT) FLA
5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA
5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA
4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR
3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers have given up 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
  • With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Panthers have secured 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have put up 36 goals during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Mitchell Marner 80 30 69 99 94 104 0%
William Nylander 82 40 47 87 37 70 42.4%
Auston Matthews 74 40 45 85 55 68 52.5%
John Tavares 80 36 44 80 54 46 58.4%
Michael Bunting 82 23 26 49 38 49 33.3%

