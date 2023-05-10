Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 3-0. The Maple Leafs have -115 moneyline odds against the Panthers (-105).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 43 times.

The Maple Leafs are 13-13 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Panthers have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 72.7%, of those games.

Toronto is 13-13 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Florida is 8-3 when it is underdogs of -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+120) 3.5 (-115) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-149) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-143) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-189)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 6.4 3.60 3.20

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.