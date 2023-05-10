Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 10 will see the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Panthers are the underdog (+105) in this decisive game against the Maple Leafs (-125).
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-125)
|Panthers (+105)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog 26 times, and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.
- This season Florida has won 13 of its 24 games, or 54.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has gone over the total one time in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
