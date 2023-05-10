Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday, May 10 will see the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are on top 3-0 in the series. The Panthers are the underdog (+105) in this decisive game against the Maple Leafs (-125).

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-125) Panthers (+105) -

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog 26 times, and won 14, or 53.8%, of those games.

This season Florida has won 13 of its 24 games, or 54.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 48.8% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total one time in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, Panthers' game goal totals average 9.4 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

