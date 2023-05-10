Top Player Prop Bets for Panthers vs. Maple Leafs NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 10, 2023
Player prop betting options for Mitchell Marner, Matthew Tkachuk and others are available in the Toronto Maple Leafs-Florida Panthers matchup at BB&T Center on Wednesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Matthew Tkachuk Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
Tkachuk's 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games for Florida add up to 109 total points on the season.
Tkachuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|3
|3
|3
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|2
|1
|3
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a top offensive contributor for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
Brandon Montour Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
Brandon Montour is a crucial contributor on offense for Florida with 16 goals and 57 assists.
Montour Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|May. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Bruins
|Apr. 30
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Bruins
|Apr. 28
|1
|1
|2
|2
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
Mitchell Marner Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
Marner is one of Toronto's top contributors (99 total points), having collected 30 goals and 69 assists.
Marner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -179)
William Nylander has 87 points (1.1 per game), scoring 40 goals and adding 47 assists.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|May. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Panthers
|May. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Panthers
|May. 2
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Lightning
|Apr. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Apr. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
