Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

In 16 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 63 Games 10 40 Points 4 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

