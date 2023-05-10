Sam Bennett Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)
Bennett Season Stats Insights
- Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
- Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
- In 16 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
- The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.
Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|63
|Games
|10
|40
|Points
|4
|16
|Goals
|1
|24
|Assists
|3
