Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Bennett in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

  • Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +4).
  • Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • Bennett has a point in 25 of 63 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.
  • In 16 of 63 games this year, Bennett has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.
  • The implied probability that Bennett hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Bennett going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
63 Games 10
40 Points 4
16 Goals 1
24 Assists 3

