Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center, on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Reinhart? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of -11, while averaging 19:46 on the ice per game.

In 27 of 82 games this season, Reinhart has scored a goal, with four of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 45 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

In 30 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 59.8% that Reinhart goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Reinhart has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 10 67 Points 8 31 Goals 4 36 Assists 4

