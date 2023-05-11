The Dallas Stars take their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 11, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied at 2-2. The Stars are favored, with -200 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup against the Kraken, who have +165 moneyline odds.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch the NHL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fubo.

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 55 of 93 times.

The Stars have gone 19-7 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Kraken have been the underdog 23 times this season, and upset their opponent in nine, or 39.1%, of those games.

Dallas is 6-2 when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Seattle has a record of 5-2 in games when oddsmakers list the team at +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jason Robertson 0.5 (-139) 1.5 (+160) 3.5 (+110) Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+115) 1.5 (-189) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (-200) 2.5 (-139)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (-133) Vince Dunn 0.5 (+145) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-149) Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+105)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 0-0 6-4-0 5.5 3.7 3

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.8 3.2 3.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.