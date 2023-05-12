Aaron Ekblad Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Ekblad against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Ekblad Season Stats Insights
- Ekblad's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.
- Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
- Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- The implied probability is 40% that Ekblad hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.
Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|71
|Games
|8
|38
|Points
|5
|14
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|5
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.