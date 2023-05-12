Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Ekblad against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

  • Ekblad's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.
  • Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
  • Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.
  • Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
  • The implied probability is 40% that Ekblad hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
71 Games 8
38 Points 5
14 Goals 0
24 Assists 5

