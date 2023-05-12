Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Ekblad against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +215)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

Ekblad's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:23 per game on the ice, is -14.

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Ekblad has an assist in 19 of 71 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 40% that Ekblad hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Ekblad going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.7%.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 71 Games 8 38 Points 5 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 5

