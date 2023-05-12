Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Friday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Barkov in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.

Barkov has a goal in 19 games this season out of 68 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Barkov has a point in 47 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in 22 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Barkov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Barkov has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 68 Games 11 78 Points 13 23 Goals 4 55 Assists 9

