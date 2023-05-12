Anthony Duclair will be in action Friday when his Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena. Looking to bet on Duclair's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anthony Duclair vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +245)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duclair has averaged 14:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Duclair has a goal in two of 20 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Duclair has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 20 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Duclair has an assist in five of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duclair's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he hits the over.

Duclair has an implied probability of 29% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Duclair Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 20 Games 10 9 Points 3 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.