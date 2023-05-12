Anton Lundell will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Friday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lundell in the Panthers-Maple Leafs game? Use our stats and information below.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has averaged 16:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Lundell has scored a goal in 11 of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lundell has a point in 26 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Lundell has an implied probability of 43.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 73 Games 11 33 Points 6 12 Goals 3 21 Assists 3

