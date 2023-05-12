Bam Adebayo and his Miami Heat teammates hit the court versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his last action, a 112-103 loss to the Knicks, Adebayo totaled 18 points and eight rebounds.

Let's look at Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 17.6 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 9.2 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 29.5 32.8 30.5 PR 26.5 29.6 26.8



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made 8.0 per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 23rd, averaging 101 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.2 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks have conceded 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks are ranked 13th in the NBA, allowing 25.1 per contest.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 39 18 8 2 0 1 1 5/8/2023 38 23 13 2 0 0 1 5/6/2023 36 17 12 0 0 1 0 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

