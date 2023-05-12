Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers face the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Montour in the Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Brandon Montour vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

Montour has averaged 24:07 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +9).

In 16 of 80 games this season, Montour has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 51 of 80 games this season, Montour has registered a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

In 42 of 80 games this year, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

Montour's implied probability to go over his point total is 60.6% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Montour having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Montour Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 80 Games 11 73 Points 8 16 Goals 5 57 Assists 3

