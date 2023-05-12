Caleb Martin and his Miami Heat teammates match up versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Martin, in his last game (May 10 loss against the Knicks) posted 11 points.

Below we will dive into Martin's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Caleb Martin Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.6 11.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 5.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.7 PRA -- 16 18.1 PR 13.5 14.4 16.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Caleb Martin Insights vs. the Knicks

Martin is responsible for attempting 7.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

Martin is averaging 3.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest tempos with 101 possessions per contest.

Allowing 113.1 points per game, the Knicks are the 12th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Knicks are ranked seventh in the NBA, conceding 42 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are 13th in the league, giving up 25.1 per contest.

The Knicks allow 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 25th-ranked in the league.

Caleb Martin vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 28 11 3 3 2 0 1 5/8/2023 26 10 5 2 2 1 0 5/6/2023 23 3 5 0 0 0 0 5/2/2023 38 22 8 1 4 0 0 4/30/2023 31 9 5 1 1 1 2 3/29/2023 25 6 5 0 1 0 0 3/22/2023 23 5 5 1 0 0 0 3/3/2023 25 14 4 1 1 0 0 2/2/2023 24 5 4 1 1 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.