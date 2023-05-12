Carter Verhaeghe and the Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Verhaeghe interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -135)

0.5 points (Over odds: -135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In Verhaeghe's 81 games played this season he's scored in 30 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in 21 of them.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Verhaeghe's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.4% that he hits the over.

There is a 33.9% chance of Verhaeghe having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 11 73 Points 5 42 Goals 3 31 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.