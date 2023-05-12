Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Luostarinen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

  • Luostarinen's plus-minus this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is +18.
  • In 17 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
  • In 38 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
  • In 24 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.
  • Luostarinen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.
  • The implied probability of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
82 Games 11
43 Points 2
17 Goals 0
26 Assists 2

