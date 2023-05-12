Eetu Luostarinen and the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Scotiabank Arena, on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Luostarinen's props? Here is some information to help you.

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen's plus-minus this season, in 15:59 per game on the ice, is +18.

In 17 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 38 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 24 of 82 games this season, Luostarinen has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Luostarinen's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 39.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Luostarinen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 11 43 Points 2 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 2

