Gabe Vincent NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Heat vs. Knicks - May 12
The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, will play at 7:30 PM on Friday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will break down Vincent's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.4
|12.0
|Rebounds
|--
|2.1
|1.3
|Assists
|3.5
|2.5
|4.8
|PRA
|--
|14
|18.1
|PR
|11.5
|11.5
|13.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.7
|2.4
Looking to bet on one or more of Gabe Vincent's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Prediction
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks
- Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.
- The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.
- On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.
Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/10/2023
|23
|6
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/8/2023
|22
|3
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|5/6/2023
|30
|5
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5/2/2023
|41
|21
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|4/30/2023
|33
|20
|2
|5
|5
|0
|1
|3/29/2023
|31
|21
|3
|3
|4
|0
|2
|3/22/2023
|25
|19
|0
|3
|3
|0
|0
|3/3/2023
|27
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2/2/2023
|25
|5
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Vincent or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.