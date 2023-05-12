The Miami Heat, Gabe Vincent included, will play at 7:30 PM on Friday versus the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 112-103 loss to the Knicks (his most recent action) Vincent produced six points and four assists.

In this article we will break down Vincent's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.4 12.0 Rebounds -- 2.1 1.3 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.8 PRA -- 14 18.1 PR 11.5 11.5 13.3 3PM 1.5 1.7 2.4



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

Vincent has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 8.1% and 7.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Vincent is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Knicks are the 12th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 113.1 points per game.

On the glass, the Knicks are seventh in the league, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per contest, 25th in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/10/2023 23 6 4 4 0 0 1 5/8/2023 22 3 0 5 1 0 2 5/6/2023 30 5 0 4 0 0 2 5/2/2023 41 21 2 5 4 0 0 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

