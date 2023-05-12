Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.

Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Forsling has a point in 35 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.

In 25 of 82 games this year, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Forsling's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.9%.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 11 41 Points 1 13 Goals 1 28 Assists 0

