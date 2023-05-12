Gustav Forsling Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5
Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are facing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Forsling's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.
Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Forsling Season Stats Insights
- In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.
- Forsling has scored a goal in 12 of 82 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.
- Forsling has a point in 35 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points six times.
- In 25 of 82 games this year, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.
- Forsling's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 38.5% that he hits the over.
- The implied probability of Forsling going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 29.9%.
Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|82
|Games
|11
|41
|Points
|1
|13
|Goals
|1
|28
|Assists
|0
