Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 6-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream:
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)
- Pick OU:
Over (207.5)
- The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6 or more (33.3%).
- When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.
- This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 23.8 per game.
- The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 12 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in league).
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 40.8% three-pointers (30.5%).
