The New York Knicks are 6-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Heat hold a 3-2 lead in the series.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Location: Miami, Florida

Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6)

Knicks (+ 6) Pick OU: Over (207.5)



The Knicks' .549 ATS win percentage (45-35-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 6-point favorite or more 20% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 6 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to exceeding the point total in 2022-23, Miami does it less often (48.8% of the time) than New York (53.7%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami has had to lean on its defense, which ranks second-best in the NBA (109.8 points allowed per game), as it ranks worst in the league offensively with only 109.5 points per contest.

This season, the Heat rank 25th in the league in assists, putting up 23.8 per game.

The Heat rank fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 12 three-pointers per game (16th-ranked in league).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Miami has taken 59.2% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 40.8% three-pointers (30.5%).

